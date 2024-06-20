Henderson went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Henderson has gone 16-for-51 (.314) with three home runs and three steals during his 12-game hitting streak. While he's struck out 16 times over that span, he's still making enough contact to be a huge positive atop the Orioles' lineup. For the season, the star shortstop is at a .273/.371/.582 slash line with a career-best 11 steals as well as 22 homers, 49 RBI and 59 runs scored over 72 contests.