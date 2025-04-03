Henderson (intercostal) isn't included in the Baltimore lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox and isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list until Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles' decision not to reinstate Henderson from the IL on his first day of eligibility isn't indicative of a setback. Instead, the 1:05 p.m. ET start time for Thursday's contest was likely a major factor, with manager Brandon Hyde telling Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com that Henderson will get a planned rest day after playing five innings in the field Wednesday night in his final rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk. Hyde said that Henderson will rejoin the Orioles in Kansas City ahead of the series opener with the Royals on Friday, and the 23-year-old will likely start at shortstop and bat leadoff in what will be his 2025 MLB debut.