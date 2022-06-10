Kjerstad (hamstring) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

After missing the first couples months of the season with a left hamstring injury, Kjerstad will join Low-A Delmarva now and play both the corner outfield positions moving forward. The 2020 first-round pick is set to finally make his professional debut after missing the entirety of the 2021 campaign with a chest issue.

