Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Back in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
Jackson will end up back in the minors after spending just 24 hours with the big-league club. The 25-year-old will keep his spot on the 40-man roster, however, and he could return to Baltimore later in the year if he continues to hit the ball well at Norfolk. Yaramil Hiraldo was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Heads to Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Signs MiLB deal with Baltimore•
-
Mets' Jeremiah Jackson: Acquired for Leone•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returns to action at Double-A•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Inactive at Double-A•