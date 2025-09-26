Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Jackson will take a seat for Friday's series opener. Tyler O'Neill will patrol right field while Jordan Westburg slots in at third base. Jackson is 8-for-29 (.276) in his last nine games.
