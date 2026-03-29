The Orioles acquired Rodriguez from the Guardians on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Carter Rustad, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland designated Rodriguez for assignment Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot by moving to Baltimore. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk after slashing .312/.397/.515 across 373 plate appearances in the minors last season.