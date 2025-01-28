The Orioles agreed to terms with Mateo on a one-year contract Tuesday with a club option for 2026 to avoid arbitration.

The deal is worth $3.55 million, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports. As for Mateo's injured left elbow, there is no update as he recovers from UCL reconstruction surgery on his non throwing arm. He may be limited in spring training and as to how he will be used is up in the air. The utility player will have a conversation with the Orioles on how he will be utilized when spring training commences, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reported Dec. 9.