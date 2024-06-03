The Orioles placed Mateo on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.

Mateo's move to the 7-day IL comes as little surprise after he entered MLB's concussion protocol when he was removed in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rays after being inadvertently hit the back of the helmet by teammate Cedric Mullins, who was swinging in the on-deck circle alongside him. Ramon Urias came off the bench to replace Mateo, but the Orioles could turn to rookie Connor Norby -- who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move -- to step in for Mateo as their new everyday second baseman.