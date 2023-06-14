Mateo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

For the second time in three games and the third time in six games, Mateo finds himself on the bench while the Orioles roll out an infield of Josh Lester, Adam Frazier, Gunnar Henderson and Ramon Urias. Mateo still profiles as the Orioles' top option at shortstop for now, but it's clear that he's on a shorter leash after having slashed .152/.186/.179 since the beginning of May following an excellent first month of the season. Utility players Henderson and Urias represent Mateo's biggest threats for playing time at the moment, but shortstop Jordan Westburg -- who has posted a .966 OPS in 262 plate appearances at Triple-A Norfolk -- could end up serving as a permanent replacement for Mateo at some point later this season.