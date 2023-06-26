Mateo went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Mateo went just 2-for-20 over his previous seven contests since his last steal. His struggles to get on base have minimized his best trait for fantasy managers, which is his ability to run rampant on the basepaths. The shortstop's multi-hit effort lifted his batting average on the year to .224 with 21 thefts, six home runs, 27 RBI and 36 runs scored over 68 contests. Mateo's playing time has already started to slip as the Orioles also try to balance at-bats for Gunnar Henderson and Ramon Urias on the left side of the infield, and that juggling act is set to get trickier with Jordan Westburg coming to the majors Monday.