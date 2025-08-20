Mateo (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo has been on the injured list since early June first due to left elbow inflammation and then a strained left hamstring, the latter of which he suffered during a rehab game on June 29. The veteran speedster should be able to rejoin the Orioles in early September, but Mateo is unlikely to serve as more than a pinch runner and defensive replacement down the stretch as a youth movement begins to take shape in Baltimore.