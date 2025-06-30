Mateo (elbow) was pulled from a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Norfolk due to a hamstring issue, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mateo has been working his way back from left elbow inflammation and was participating in his fourth game of a rehab assignment before sustaining the setback. He's expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days, so be on the lookout for an update on the severity of the injury.