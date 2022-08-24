Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in a 5-3 win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Mateo drove in a run with a single and stole second base in the seventh inning. It was his 28th stolen base of the season and first since August 11. The 27-year-old has exploded in August, posting a .338/.390/.606 line with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in 20 contests. After striking out in 32.5 percent of his first 277 plate appearances, the shortstop has struck out in just 18.8 percent of his last 133 trips to the plate.