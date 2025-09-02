Akin earned a save against San Diego on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over a scoreless ninth inning.

Akin entered the ninth with a one-run lead and worked around a one-out single to secure the save. It was the southpaw's fourth save of the season, all of which have come since Aug. 2. Akin seems to be the primary closer for Baltimore, though he's also blown three saves over the past month and Corbin Martin and Dietrich Enns each recorded a save apiece for the Orioles in that span, so it may not be an entirely settled situation. Nonetheless, Akin has pitched well enough (3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 14 innings spanning his past 13 outings) to be worth a pickup by fantasy managers digging for saves.