The Orioles reinstated Akin (groin) from the injured list Saturday.

Akin has been sidelined since the beginning of the season due to an adductor strain. He's been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Norfolk since April 15, however, and he's allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out five batters over four innings. The lefty will now return to claim a middle-relief role in Baltimore's bullpen, pushing Cameron Foster back to Triple-A.