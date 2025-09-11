Akin earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Pirates, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Akin is up to five saves this season, with two coming since the start of September. The left-hander has pitched well of late, working to a 1.88 ERA in his last 12 appearances (14.1 innings). Akin and Yennier Cano should continue to share closing duties down the stretch. Through 57.1 innings this season, Akin sports a 3.14 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 54 strikeouts.