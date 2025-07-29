Single-A Delmarva reinstated Morfe (finger) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

Morfe is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against Lynchburg in what will be his first appearance for Delmarva since April 18. The 19-year-old was shelved for more than three months due to a right ring finger sprain, but he was cleared to rejoin the Delmarva rotation after turning in a 2.84 ERA and 1.89 WHIP while striking out 12 over 6.1 innings across three rehab outings in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.