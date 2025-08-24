Morfe was removed from his start Sunday with Single-A Delmarva due to a blister on his right ring finger, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Morfe was limited to just 1.1 innings against Single-A Kannapolis, allowing a walk while blanking the opponent on the scoreboard prior to departing. The 19-year-old was sidelined for more than three months while recovering from a right ring finger sprain before being reinstated July 29, and he has now developed a blister on the same finger.