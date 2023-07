The Orioles have selected Lord with the 86th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Lord is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound righty from the University of Washington. He is extremely projectable relative to most college pitchers and has already been up to 97 mph, with good carry up in the zone. Lord's fastball is ahead of his other offerings, but the Orioles have a moldable ball of clay to work with in Lord.