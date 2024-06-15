Bradish (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain Saturday.

Bradish pitched five frames in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies in extra innings, leaving the contest with right elbow discomfort, which is now understood to be due to the much-despised UCL. The 27-year-old missed the first month of the season with a UCL sprain, so he's likely set to miss more than the minimum 15 days and could be out until after the All-Star break. Left-hander Nick Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk to replace Bradish on Baltimore's major-league roster in a corresponding move Saturday. Cade Povich appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Bradish in the starting rotation.