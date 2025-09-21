Bradish allowed a run on two hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Bradish was excellent Sunday, holding New York scoreless through five innings before eventually allowing a lone run with two outs in the sixth. Bradish has yet to allow more than two runs in four starts since his return from Tommy John surgery, while holding opponents to a single run in each of his last three outings. Bradish will carry a 2.25 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in his next start, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Yankees next week.