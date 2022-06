Stowers, who is joining the Orioles on the taxi squad, will likely make his big-league debut in Toronto during the four-game series that runs Monday through Thursday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Whether Stowers gets activated may depend on some roster shuffling, but Silver reports that it is "very likely" he will get playing time in Toronto. Stowers, 24, is one of Baltimore's top prospects and is hitting .253/.356/.545 with 12 home runs and three steals in 49 games at Triple-A.