site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-kyle-stowers-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stowers will be on the bench Saturday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Stowers was recalled Friday and went 2-for-5 with a run scored. He'll sit Saturday, with Anthony Santander starting in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read