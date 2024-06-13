The Orioles claimed Stoudt off waivers from Seattle on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The Mariners DFA'd Stoudt on Sunday after he turned in a 6.92 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 52 innings with their Triple-A affiliate. He'll now get another shot in Baltimore's farm system, though he will remain in Triple-A for now. Given his lack of recent success in the minors and a career 9.58 ERA in the majors, Stoudt would likely need to turn things around significantly before he gets a shot in Baltimore.