Stoudt was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following Monday's exhibition against the Padres, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Stoudt's time in big-league camp will end on a sour note, as he surrendered two runs on three hits over one inning during Monday's 13-3 loss. He'll head to the minors following Monday's transaction, but the 26-year-old could eventually contribute for the Mariners later on in 2024.