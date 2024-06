The Orioles transferred Stoudt's option from Triple-A Norfolk to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After being claimed off waivers by the O's earlier this week, Stoudt was initially assigned to the organization's top minor-league affiliate. However, the team has changed course and he instead will jump down a level and attempt to get right at Double-A after posting ERAs north of 6.00 at Triple-A the past couple years.