The Mariners designated Stoudt for assignment Sunday.

Stoudt was claimed off waivers by the Mariners in February after being DFA'd by the Reds. He has spent this season with Triple-A Tacoma and has struggled in his 11 starts, posting a 3-4 record with a 6.92 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 36:30 K:BB over 52 innings.