Almedya was removed from his game Thursday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League due to right shoulder discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Almeyda's 2023 season was cut short after he required surgery on his left shoulder last August, but he's now dealing with an injury to the other shoulder. The Orioles will likely evaluate Almeyda over the next few days before providing further clarity on the severity of his injury. Heading into Thursday, Almeyda had produced a .201/.339/.318 slash line with five home runs and 12 stolen bases across 189 plate appearances in the FCL on the season.