Almeyda (shoulder) has appeared in 19 games for the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, slashing .167/.309/.278 with two home runs and four stolen bases across 68 plate appearances.

The 18-year-old infielder's 2023 campaign was cut short after he required surgery on his left shoulder last August, but he was cleared for action ahead of the start of the FCL season in early May. Almeyda has shown a patient approach at the plate (16.9 percent walk rate) thus far, but he's yet to make consistent contact and hasn't hit for much power.