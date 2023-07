The Orioles have selected Horvath with the 53rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A third baseman at North Carolina, Horvath was announced as an outfielder, where his plus speed could be a weapon. Horvath also has above-average power, going 24/25 with a .305/.418/.711 slash line as a junior. He has loud tools and would have come off the board sooner if there was confidence from scouts that his hit tool would be up to par.