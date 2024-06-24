Urias will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

Urias looks to be gaining traction in Baltimore's everyday lineup, as he'll pick up his third straight start Monday and fifth start in six games. The uptick in playing time has corresponded with Urias' surge at the plate; dating back to May 27, he's slashing .293/.349/.517 over a stretch of 19 games. Jorge Mateo looks to be the primary loser from a playing-time perspective from Urias' uptick in starts, as he'll hit the bench Monday for the third time in five games.