Astros' Ramon Urias: Booted off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros designated Urias for assignment Tuesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Miguel Ullola. Urias is projected to make more than $4 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, which the Astros evidently feel is too much. The 31-year-old is a career .257/.321/.403 hitter and capable defender at second and third base, so he shouldn't have difficult landing a major-league contract this winter, assuming he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.
