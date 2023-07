Urias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Urias will cede his spot in the lineup to Jorge Mateo, who draws the starting nod at shortstop while Gunnar Henderson shifts over to third base. Though he doesn't bring an exciting fantasy skill set to the table, Urias' contact skills and ability to play all over the infield has been enough for him to earn a fairly stable role. He started in seven of the Orioles' previous eight games.