Urias (oblique) took early batting practice and also fielded groundballs prior to Monday's game against the Mariners, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Urias has been out since June 10 but has ramped up his recovery significantly within the last week. Silver further reported that Urias is "closing in on a return," so he will presumably not require a rehab assignment. Prior to going down, Urias recorded a .225/.273/.387 line across 188 plate appearances while serving as Baltimore's primary third baseman.