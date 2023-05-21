Urias is running the best and testing his left hamstring strain with Baltimore head trainer Brian Ebel on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Depending on how Urias feels after running, the infielder could begin a rehab assignment as early as next week. The infielder has been on the shelf since May 9 with the strain, and he likely would need a handful of games -- if not more -- before having a chance to return next weekend. Assuming there are no setbacks, Urias should be back in the lineup for Baltimore by the end of May.