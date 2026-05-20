Triple-A Norfolk placed Trimble on its 7-day injured list Tuesday due to right hamstring discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After opening the season on Norfolk's IL due to a hamstring injury, Trimble returned to the lineup May 12. However, he played in just two games and went 2-for-8 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs before returning to the shelf due to an apparent aggravation of the injury. The 25-year-old outfielder is without a clear timeline for a return.