Triple-A Norfolk activated Trimble (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Trimble wound up missing a bit over a month of action due to right hamstring discomfort, but he's back in action for Norfolk following a seven-game rehab assignment with the Single-A and High-A clubs. The 25-year-old outfielder made a splash in his return to the Triple-A level Tuesday, blasting a three-run homer in his second game with the Tides this year.