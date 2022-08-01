Triple-A Norfolk activated Hartman (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday and assigned him to Double-A Bowie.
Hartman was sidelined for two and a half months with an unspecified injury before he began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on July 1. After two appearances in the FCL and one with High-A Aberdeen, Hartman looks as though he'll settle into Bowie's rotation for the time being. He debuted with the Double-A club Wednesday, striking out two over four innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits and zero walks.