Mountcastle exited Sunday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single, but he was visited by a trainer and left the game after reaching first base. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. The nature of his injury isn't yet known, and it's not clear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Yankees.