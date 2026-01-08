Mountcastle agreed to a one-year, $6.787 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The deal includes a $7.5 million club option for 2027.

The 28-year-old's standing on Baltimore's roster is a bit murky following the offseason acquisitions of Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward, but Mountcastle still received a modest raise for 2026, plus the club option. The first baseman doesn't have a clear path to playing time after recording a career-low .653 OPS with just seven home runs in 89 games last season, so his name is likely to continue coming up in trade rumors.