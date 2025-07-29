Mountcastle (hamstring) is not expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list until next week's series in Philadelphia, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle has played three rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk and is eligible for activation Wednesday, but the Orioles will give him a little more time following a nearly two-month long absence due to a right hamstring strain. With Ryan O'Hearn a candidate to be traded ahead of Thursday's deadline, Mountcastle and Coby Mayo could be in line to share the first-base and designated-hitter spots for the Orioles down the stretch.