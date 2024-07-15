Mountcastle went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Mountcastle's steal was his third of the year, putting him one shy of matching his career high. The first baseman's speed isn't notable, but he's been steady at the plate, going 10-for-40 (.250) over 10 contests in July. Overall, he's slashing .271/.311.,447 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 44 runs scored, 22 doubles and a triple through 88 games this season.