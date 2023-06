Mountcastle (illness) isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle's illness has kept him out since Friday and will keep him out for at least one more contest Tuesday. While Mouncastle continues to recover, Ryan O'Hearn will take over at first base, moving Gunnar Henderson into the DH spot and Ramon Urias in at third base, batting eighth.