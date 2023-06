Mountcastle (illness) remains sidelined Saturday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

An illness kept Mountcastle out of the lineup Friday and will do so for at least one more game. Per Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com, however, he at least has a chance to be available off the bench. Ryan O'Hearn will cover for him at first base Saturday.