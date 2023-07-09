The Orioles reinstated Mountcastle (illness) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, Mountcastle won't be included in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota, but the 26-year-old at least appears to be fully healthy again after a prolonged bout with vertigo. According to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Mountcastle disclosed that he had been experiencing symptoms of vertigo before landing on the 10-day injured list June 13, including light-headedness that made the baseball appear "pea-sized" when he was at the plate. The condition may explain in part why Mountcastle struggled prior to landing on the IL and early on during his extended minor-league rehab assignment, but he settled back into a groove toward the end of his time in the minors. Over the final eight games of his 12-game assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, Mountcastle hit .300 with a pair of extra-base knocks. Though he's out of the lineup Sunday, Mountcastle should reclaim a near-everyday role coming out of the All-Star break.