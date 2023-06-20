Mountcastle (illness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle is symptom-free following a bout of vertigo and could be ready to return to the Orioles' active roster by the end of the week. Baltimore might opt to ease him back into action, though, with Ryan O'Hearn showing so well at first base. Mountcastle has slashed just .227/.264/.422 through 60 major-league games this year but he's managed to tally 11 home runs and 39 RBI.