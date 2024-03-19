Mountcastle (neck) expects to play in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A return for Tuesday's exhibition had been mentioned as a possibility, though that was seen as a best-case scenario after Mountcastle reported neck stiffness over the weekend. He will instead stay back and take live batting practice to prepare for his return to action Wednesday. The 27-year-old has had a bit of a slow spring with a .592 OPS in nine games, but he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day and still projects to see a lot of playing time at DH to begin the season.