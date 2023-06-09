Mountcastle isn't starting Friday against the Royals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Mountcastle has been in a cold spell at the plate recently, slashing .133/.188/.133 across the past seven days. His slump will cost him a start for the second time in the last three games, as Anthonty Santander will take over at first base for Mountcastle. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat ninth.