The Orioles have selected Stafford with the 160th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Stafford won't be unseating Adley Rutschman, but it'd be an accomplishment if the catcher from Cal Poly even has to worry about being blocked at the highest level. Stafford's best tools are related to his defense behind the plate, and he has below-average power, so there's not much to get excited about from a fantasy standpoint.