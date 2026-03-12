Ward went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

It was the first homer of the spring for the 32-year-old, who's slashing a strong .250/.400/.500 with three doubles, six walks and one stolen base across 30 plate appearances covering 10 Grapefruit League contests. After coming over from the Angels in an offseason trade for Grayson Rodriguez, Ward is preparing to be Baltimore's everyday left fielder in 2026. Last regular season, Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and set career highs in homers (36), RBI (103) and runs scored (86) over 663 plate appearances for the Angels.